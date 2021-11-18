EC releases training modules on poll planning, political financing

ELECTION COMMISSION on Tuesday released five international training modules on election planning, political finance, voter registration, election technology and political parties.

The modules were launched through a video conference by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, along with Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey, and Anthony Banbury, president of NGO International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES).

“CEC Sushil Chandra in his address said that the Election Commission of India places high value on innovation and technological up-gradation to ensure meticulous, accurate, voter friendly implementation of election processes by committed, competent, credible and skilled managers,” the EC said.

This is part of a total 10 modules under preparation by India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management in collaboration with the IFES. Based in Washington DC, the IFES supports citizens’ right to participate in free and fair elections.

The EC had initially signed a MoU in May 2012 with IFES for developing training modules and capacity building. In 2019, after the visit of the then CEC to Washington, IFES agreed to update the eight existing international training modules and create two new modules, namely Political Parties & EMBs and Social Media use in elections. Contract for this was signed on August 5, 2020, according to the EC.