Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

EC recommends disqualification of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren as MLA

The Election Commission, in its opinion shared with Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais, has found CM Soren guilty of misusing his position to allot himself a stone mining lease.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren gestures to the media after a state Cabinet meeting in Ranchi on Aug 25. (Photo: PTI)

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday recommended disqualification of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren as an MLA under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, which prohibits elected representatives from entering into contracts with the government for “supply of goods” or “for the execution of any works undertaken by the government.”

The Indian Express has learned that the Commission, in its opinion shared with Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais, has found Soren guilty of misusing his position to allot himself a stone mining lease.

Earlier in the day, after the EC sent the Jharkhand Governor its opinion on the question of Soren’s disqualification, the ruling JMM had said that the outcome, even if adverse, would not affect the state government.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior JMM state minister had said the government would approach the court in the event of an adverse decision.

“Based on the Governor’s order, the state government may file a legal appeal. So there is no danger to the government immediately. However, there will be some ramifications…party leaders and workers may get disillusioned as the Opposition (BJP) continues to attack us,” the minister said.

A senior JMM functionary told The Indian Express that if Soren was disqualified, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato could buy him some time to challenge the order. If a legal challenge fails, he said, Soren “will fight the by-election from the seat on which he won earlier”. “If he wins from the same seat, it will be the public’s mandate in his favour. The leadership is considering all possible scenarios,” said the functionary.

According to sources, the Commission recently concluded hearings in the reference received from Bais, and that its opinion “was dispatched by the morning flight”. “This will be notified by the Governor whenever he deems it right,” the source said.

Later on Thursday, Soren went into a huddle with his advisors and state Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan. Soren also hit out at the BJP, which had submitted a plea before the Jharkhand Governor seeking the Chief Minister’s disqualification. The petition had been forwarded by Bais to the EC.

“It apparently seems that BJP leaders, including a BJP MP and his puppet journalists, have themselves drafted the ECI report, which is otherwise a sealed cover report. This blatant misuse of Constitutional authorities and public agencies and its complete takeover by BJP HQ in Deendayal Upadhyay Marg in this shameful manner is unseen in Indian democracy,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) quoted Soren as saying in a statement.

The statement did not name the MP being referred to but said the “Chief Minister is apprised of several media reports about the ECI sending a report to Governor, Jharkhand, apparently recommending his disqualification as an MLA”. It said, “No communication in this regard has been received by the CMO from either the ECI or the Governor.”

The BJP has alleged that Soren, while heading the mining department, allotted a stone chips mining lease to himself in 2021 in Ranchi’s Argora area, flouting norms. The BJP has accused Soren of allocating a mining lease to himself, his political advisor Pankaj Mishra, and press advisor Abhishek Prasad, while holding charge of the state mining department.

Mishra is under judicial custody after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him following raids conducted to unearth illegal mining in the state. In April, Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan told the Jharkhand High Court that the state had committed “a mistake” and the lease had since been surrendered.

In May, the poll watchdog had issued a notice to Soren seeking his response to the complaint that the Chief Minister had, prima facie, violated Section 9A of the Representation of People’s Act.

Under Section 9A of the Representation of People’s Act, a person who has a subsisting contract with the Government is not qualified for being chosen as a member. And hence, an elected member who entered into a contract with the government for “supply of goods” or “for the execution of any works undertaken by the government” is liable for disqualification.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 07:41:19 pm
