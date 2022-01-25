EC ready to hold Covid-safe elections, says CEC Sushil Chandra

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Monday said the Commission has made arrangements for holding “Covid-safe” elections in the five states going to Assembly polls.

In his message on the eve of 12th National Voters’ Day, Chandra said the presence of voters at polling stations strengthens democracy. “As on date, we have over 95.14 crore voters, out of which 49.01 crore are male voters and 46.09 female voters. Among these registered voters, there are 1.92 crore senior citizens… however difficult the situations might be, voters have also reposed faith in the institution of Election Commission,” Chandra said in a video message.

The EC came into being on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic. For the past 12 years, January 25 is celebrated as National Voters’ Day. The theme for this year’s National Voters’ Day is “Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative”. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will be the guest of honour at the event on Tuesday.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be the chief guest but will attend and deliver his address virtually, EC said in a statement. Naidu tested positive for Covid-19.

Chandra said that holding elections in the past two years amid the pandemic had been challenging. “The Commission, while holding polls, ensured that the vote and the voters were protected,” he said.