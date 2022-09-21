scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

EC orders YSRCP to clarify reports that Jagan made its life-time permanent president

The EC order came after the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) initially informed the poll panel about the "unanimous" election of Jagan Mohan Reddy as president of the party on July 8 and 9 this year.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeks blessing from priests of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam Temple, at his camp office in Tadepalle, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Against the backdrop of media reports that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been appointed the permanent president of YSRCP, the Election Commission on Wednesday directed the party to make a “clear and categorical public announcement” contradicting the reports as the matter has the potential to create “confusion” in other political organisations.

The EC order came after the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) initially informed the poll panel about the “unanimous” election of Jagan Mohan Reddy as president of the party on July 8 and 9 this year, but did not categorically admit or deny the specific allegation forwarded by EC regarding he being made permanent president for life.

The EC had sought a reply from the parry following media reports.

The YSRCP had later confirmed to the EC that the issue was reported in the media and that the party has launched an internal enquiry in this regard. It had also told EC that “necessary action” on the same will be taken by the party on finding the facts.

“The Commission categorically rejects any attempt or even a hint of any organisational post being of permanent nature, being inherently anti-democracy. Any action which denies the periodicity of elections is in complete violation of the extant instructions of the Commission,” the order said.

The EC said if not categorically contradicted, “it has the potential to create confusion in other political formations of such a move being condoned by the Election Commission of India and in turn can assume contagious proportions.”

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 08:15:35 pm
