EC orders removal of Bengal DGP after adverse report

The order states that Virendra “should not be given any post which directly or indirectly relates to conduct of election” and that a compliance report should be shared with the ECI by 10 am on Wednesday.

THE ELECTION Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday ordered the removal West Bengal Director General of Police Virendra following an adverse report from its special observers posted in the poll-bound state.

The ECI wrote to the state chief secretary, asking to replace Virendra with P Nirajnayan, an IPS officer of the 1987 batch.

The order states that Virendra “should not be given any post which directly or indirectly relates to conduct of election” and that a compliance report should be shared with the ECI by 10 am on Wednesday.

According to sources in ECI, the decision was taken based on the inputs of special observer Ajay V Nayak and special police observer Vivek Dubey. Nayak, a 1984-batch IAS officer, is the former chief electoral officer of Bihar. Dubey, a 1981-batch officer from Andhra Pradesh, was also posted as the special police observer to West Bengal during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Last month, the poll panel had removed ADG (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim and replaced him with Jag Mohan.

Reacting to Tuesday’s development, senior Trinamool Congress leader and party MP Sougata Roy accused the ECI of working at the BJP’s behest. “But this will not have any impact on our electoral prospects,” he said.

The BJP welcomed the decision. “The EC has taken a decision to ensure free, fair and peaceful polls and stop the bloodshed,” said state BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya.