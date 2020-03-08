Follow Us:
Saturday, March 07, 2020
EC okays merger of BJP and JVM(P)

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: March 8, 2020 1:20:02 am
Election Commission, Election Commission of India, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), JVM(P), BJP, BJP JVM(P) merger, India news, Indian Express In its order issued on Friday, following the merger, JVM(P) has ceased to exist as a separate political party in Jharkhand.

The Election Commission of India has recognised the merger of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In its order issued on Friday, following the merger, JVM(P) has ceased to exist as a separate political party in Jharkhand.

Hence, it has been removed from the list of political parties maintained by the commission.

The JVM(P) so far had been a recognised state party of Jharkhand.

The election commission’s order said that the party’s election symbol of a comb would remain frozen till further orders.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi had merged his JVM(P) with the BJP last month.

