EC okays merger of BJP and JVM(P)

The Election Commission of India has recognised the merger of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Hence, it has been removed from the list of political parties maintained by the commission.

The JVM(P) so far had been a recognised state party of Jharkhand.

The election commission’s order said that the party’s election symbol of a comb would remain frozen till further orders.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi had merged his JVM(P) with the BJP last month.

