scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

EC notice to Telangana Minister over ‘vote to continue welfare schemes’ speech

According to the transcript of the speech, as provided by the District Election Officer and cited by the EC, G Jagadish Reddy said the contest was not between the candidates of the TRS and the BJP, but rather whether the schemes for pension and free electricity would continue.

telangana ministerTelangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy. (Photo: Jagadish Reddy G/ @jagadishTRS/ Twitter)

The Election Commission on Friday sent a notice to Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy for violating the Model Code of Conduct by asking voters in the Munugode Assembly seat to support Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao if they wanted welfare schemes to continue, or support Prime Minister Narendra Modi if they did not.

The EC asked Reddy to respond to its notice by 3pm on Saturday with his explanation for making the statement. The EC said it had received a complaint on Wednesday from BJP leader Kapilavai Dileep Kumar alleging that Reddy made a speech on Tuesday that all welfare schemes would be stopped if voters did not choose the TRS candidate for the November 3 by-poll.

According to the transcript of the speech, as provided by the District Election Officer and cited by the EC in its notice, Reddy said the contest was not between the candidates of the TRS and the BJP, but rather whether the schemes for pension and free electricity would continue.

“If anyone is not interested in pension they can vote for Modi, if anyone wants schemes, vote for KCR,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hunger and Nutrition’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hunger and Nutrition’ or ...
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...Premium
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...

The EC said the speech had violated the MCC provision against the use of corrupt practices.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 08:43:37 pm
Next Story

Ex-England captain blasts ICC after ENG vs AUS wash-out in T20 World Cup

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement