EC notice to Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh for ‘there will be Sitalkuchi in several places’ remarks

April 13, 2021 2:12:08 pm
The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a notice to West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh for his alleged remarks that there would be “Sitalkuchi in several places”, after four people were killed when central forces opened fire during polling in Cooch Behar district.
He has been asked to respond to the notice and make his stand clear on his remarks by Wednesday morning.
The Trinamool Congress had approached the Commission against Ghosh.
The notice cited Ghosh’s alleged remarks that “if someone crosses his limits then you have seen what happened in Sitalkuchi. There will be Sitalkuchi in several places.”
