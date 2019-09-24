EC Lavasa’s wife, a former banker, gets tax notice

Novel Singhal Lavasa, a former banker who is a director on the board of at least three companies, was served a notice by the Income Tax department over a month ago. The notice pertains to her income tax returns, a source close to her said.

She is the wife of Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa who, during the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, had on five occasions opposed the clean chit given by the Election Commission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former BJP president Amit Shah on charges of violating the Model Code of Conduct.

In a statement Monday, Novel Lavasa said, “I have paid all taxes due towards me and disclosed all income earned by me from pension, and all other sources as per Income Tax law.

It is clarified that having served as a Class I officer with the State Bank of India for 28 years and having acquired vast experience in banking and development, I continue to be engaged in various professional activities, including as an independent director in a few companies. I have replied to all I-T notices received since 5th August 2019 and have been cooperating with the ongoing process of the Department.”

According to Tofler, an online corporate information website, Novel Lavasa is on the board of Welspun Solar Punjab, Omax Autos and Powerlinks Transmission.

An Income Tax department official said the notice has been sent to her. The official did not go into details.