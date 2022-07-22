EC issues Certificate of Election to President-elect Droupadi Murmu

Updated: July 22, 2022 6:32:56 pm
The Election Commission Friday issued a ‘certificate of election’ to NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu who emerged victorious in the Presidential polls, counting of votes for which took place Thursday.
Out of the total 4,796 electors who were eligible to vote, (771 MPs and 4,025 MLAs), 4,754 electors (763 MPs and 3991 MLAs) exercised their franchise, the poll panel said.
The Returning Officer, the Secretary General of Rajya Sabha, after the counting of votes was over, declared Droupadi Murmu as the next President of India.
“The process, which was initiated on June 15, 2022 with the publication of programme notification in the gazette culminated today (Friday) with the signing of the Certification of the Election of Shrimati Droupadi Murmu as the 15th President of the Republic of India by Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India and Anup Chandra Pandey, Election Commissioner. A signed copy of the same was handed over to the Union Home Secretary by Dharmendra Sharma, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner and Narendra N Butolia, Senior Principal Secretary, which will be read out at the time of oath taking ceremony of the new President of India on July 25, 2022,” the Election Commission said in a statement.
The certificate is issued after the returning officer hands over the result to the poll panel. The certificate will now be sent to the Union Home Secretary, who will read it out at the oath-taking ceremony of the 15th President of India which is likely to take place at the historic Central Hall of Parliament House on July 25.
Scripting history, NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu became the first tribal woman to be elected to the highest post in the country. Murmu, former Governor of Jharkhand, trounced challenger and Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha and secured 64.03 per cent of the total votes polled.
The 64-year-old will be administered the Presidential oath of office by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana.
