scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

EC issues Certificate of Election to President-elect Droupadi Murmu

Scripting history, NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu became the first tribal woman to be elected to the highest post in the country.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 22, 2022 6:32:56 pm
The certificate will now be sent to the Union Home Secretary, who will read it out at the oath-taking ceremony of the 15th President of India which is likely to take place at the historic Central Hall of Parliament House on July 25. (Express photo)

The Election Commission Friday issued a ‘certificate of election’ to NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu who emerged victorious in the Presidential polls, counting of votes for which took place Thursday.

Out of the total 4,796 electors who were eligible to vote, (771 MPs and 4,025 MLAs), 4,754 electors (763 MPs and 3991 MLAs) exercised their franchise, the poll panel said.

Editorial |President-elect Droupadi Murmu’s journey mirrors the trajectory of the country’s democracy, testifies to its uplifting possibilities

The Returning Officer, the Secretary General of Rajya Sabha, after the counting of votes was over, declared Droupadi Murmu as the next President of India.

“The process, which was initiated on June 15, 2022 with the publication of programme notification in the gazette culminated today (Friday) with the signing of the Certification of the Election of Shrimati Droupadi Murmu as the 15th President of the Republic of India by Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India and Anup Chandra Pandey, Election Commissioner. A signed copy of the same was handed over to the Union Home Secretary by Dharmendra Sharma, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner and Narendra N Butolia, Senior Principal Secretary, which will be read out at the time of oath taking ceremony of the new President of India on July 25, 2022,” the Election Commission said in a statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
Shamshera movie review: This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messyPremium
Shamshera movie review: This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free

The certificate is issued after the returning officer hands over the result to the poll panel. The certificate will now be sent to the Union Home Secretary, who will read it out at the oath-taking ceremony of the 15th President of India which is likely to take place at the historic Central Hall of Parliament House on July 25.

Also Read |Yashwant congratulates Murmu: ‘Hope she functions as custodian of Constitution without fear or favour’

Scripting history, NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu became the first tribal woman to be elected to the highest post in the country. Murmu, former Governor of Jharkhand, trounced challenger and Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha and secured 64.03 per cent of the total votes polled.

The 64-year-old will be administered the Presidential oath of office by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?
Explained

What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?

NIA court sends seven accused to judicial custody till Aug 5
Amravati chemist killing

NIA court sends seven accused to judicial custody till Aug 5

SC allows Centre to continue with security of Mukesh Ambani, family

SC allows Centre to continue with security of Mukesh Ambani, family

BSY says he will vacate Shikaripura seat for son Vijayendra

BSY says he will vacate Shikaripura seat for son Vijayendra

Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist
National Film Awards

Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Premium
Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

How to train your baby to sleep through the night
Doctor in the House

How to train your baby to sleep through the night

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement