EC’s international conference on election integrity to conclude today

The Election Commission’s (EC) international conference on the use of technology and election integrity – attended by election officials from 16 countries – will wrap up Tuesday, with Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey giving a speech on the “way forward”, according to the poll panel.

The conference, which started on Monday, is the second-such event organised by the EC under the United States’ Summit for Democracy initiative.

On Monday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said during the inaugural session that social media platforms had the power to detect and act against “deep fakes”. He said it was a concern that social media companies did not provide a level-playing field to officially verified information in comparison to fake content.