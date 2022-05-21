EC in austerity mode, curtails its own perks and privileges

The Election Commission has decided to let go of certain perks and privileges available to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs).

The decision was taken after CEC Rajiv Kumar held his first meeting on Friday along with fellow EC Anup Chandra Pandey.

“Among other things, the commission reviewed the perks and privileges available to the CEC and ECs, including the income tax exemptions given to them on sumptuary allowance. CEC and ECs draw salary perks and perquisites as per Section 3 of the Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991,” the EC said in a statement. The CEC and ECs are currently entitled to a monthly sumptuary allowance of Rs 34,000.

“The commission felt the need of observing austerity in personal entitlements… It was decided to send the proposal to the Central Government for appropriate action,” the EC said.