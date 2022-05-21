scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 20, 2022
Must Read

EC in austerity mode, curtails its own perks and privileges

The decision was taken after CEC Rajiv Kumar held his first meeting on Friday along with fellow EC Anup Chandra Pandey.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 21, 2022 4:02:23 am
Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commission, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsCEC Rajiv Kumar

The Election Commission has decided to let go of certain perks and privileges available to the Chief Election Commissioner  (CEC)  and Election Commissioners (ECs).

The decision was taken after CEC Rajiv Kumar held his first meeting on Friday along with fellow EC Anup Chandra Pandey.

“Among other things, the commission reviewed the perks and privileges available to the CEC and ECs, including the income tax exemptions given to them on sumptuary allowance. CEC and ECs draw salary perks and perquisites as per Section 3 of the Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991,” the EC said in a statement. The CEC and ECs are currently entitled to a monthly sumptuary allowance of Rs 34,000.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“The commission felt the need of observing austerity in personal entitlements… It was decided to send the proposal to the Central Government for appropriate action,” the EC said.

Best of Express Premium

DU’s Hindu College professor arrested for post on ‘Shivling&#...Premium
DU’s Hindu College professor arrested for post on ‘Shivling&#...
UPSC CSE Key – May 20, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 20, 2022: What you need to read today
On trial MVA govt as BJP, Centre take on each other in courtsPremium
On trial MVA govt as BJP, Centre take on each other in courts
Explained: The Krishna Janmabhoomi case in Mathura, and the challenge to ...Premium
Explained: The Krishna Janmabhoomi case in Mathura, and the challenge to ...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 20: Latest News

Advertisement