Poll body hands over Bengal probe to NIA after judicial officers attacked

Roadblock on NH 12 under Englishbazar police station in Malda as protests erupted over the SIR exercise . (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Hours after the Supreme Court ordered it to hand over the probe to either the Central Bureau of Investigation or the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Election Commission on Thursday wrote to the NIA Director General to conduct an inquiry into the incident of seven judicial officers in West Bengal being held inside a BDO office in Malda for hours as a mob surrounded them.

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The judicial officers are among hundreds of such officials appointed on orders of the Supreme Court to decide on the eligibility of 60.06 lakh electors in the state. The group of seven judicial officers were allegedly gheraoed and were unable to leave a BDO office in Kaliachowk area of Malda district. They were rescued by police after eight hours, and the police van they were travelling in was pelted with stones by the mob.