EC demonstrates remote EVM for migrant workers to political parties

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday showcased the prototype of the remote electronic voting machine for migrant voters to the representatives of political parties.

The poll panel, when announcing the decision to rollout the machine, had said: “Migration based disenfranchisement is indeed not an option in the age of technological advancement. The voter turnout in General Elections 2019 was 67.4 % and the Election Commission of India is concerned about the issue of over 30 crore electors not exercising their franchise and also differential voter turnout in various states/UTs.”

“It is understood that there are multifarious reasons for a voter not opting to register in a new place of residence, thus missing out on exercising the right to vote. Inability to vote due to internal migration (domestic migrants) is one of the prominent reasons to be addressed to improve voter turnout and ensure participative elections,” the EC had added.

The commission had stated that the machine will be able to handle multiple constituencies from a single remote polling booth.