EC defers Rajya Sabha polls scheduled on March 26

The Election Commission Tuesday postponed elections to 18 Rajya Sabha seats scheduled on March 26 in view of the lockdown imposed across India due to coronavirus.

“The prevailing unforeseen situation of public health emergency indicates the need for avoidance of possibilities of gatherings of any nature, which expose all concerned to possible health hazard. The poll process in the above said elections would necessarily include the gathering of polling officials, agents of political parties, support official and members of respective legislative assemblies on the poll day, which may not be suitable in view of the prevailing unforeseen situation and related advisories in the country,” the EC said in a statement.

Last week, 37 candidates got elected unopposed to the Upper House including the likes of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Union minister Ramdas Athawale and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh.

Senior leaders such as Digvijaya Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shibu Soren and K C Venugopal have to contest the polls.

Among these, contests in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat will be keenly watched after several Congress MLAs rebelled in these states, providing a headroom for the BJP candidates to elbow ahead in a tight contest.

