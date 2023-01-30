scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

EC defers Lakshadweep bypoll after Kerala HC suspends MP Faizal’s conviction

The EC had on January 18 announced by-polls to vacant assembly and parliamentary seats, including the Lakshadweep constituency. The polls were scheduled for February 27.

In a statement on Monday, the EC said the bye-election to the Lakshadweep seat was announced after the MP’s disqualification following his conviction in a case by the Sessions Court, Kavaratti. (PTI/File)
Listen to this article
EC defers Lakshadweep bypoll after Kerala HC suspends MP Faizal’s conviction
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said Monday it has decided to withhold the bye-election to a Lok Sabha seat in Lakshadweep after the Kerala High Court suspended the conviction of the MP, P P Mohammad Faizal, that had led to his disqualification.

The EC had on January 18 announced by-polls to vacant assembly and parliamentary seats, including the Lakshadweep constituency. The polls were scheduled for February 27. In a statement on Monday, the EC said the bye-election to the Lakshadweep seat was announced after the MP’s disqualification following his conviction in a case by the Sessions Court, Kavaratti. However, the Kerala High Court suspended the conviction and sentence imposed on him on January 25.

“After considering the matter and having due regard to the Order passed by Hon’ble High Court of Kerala at Ernakulam dated 25th January, 2023, the Election Commission of India has decided to withhold the bye election and to defer the issuance of notification for holding the bye election in Lakshdweep (ST) PC of UT of Lakshadweep,” the ECI said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-01-2023 at 18:14 IST
Next Story

Mumbai: MMRC likely to construct proposed Metro Line 11

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close