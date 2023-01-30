EC defers Lakshadweep bypoll after Kerala HC suspends MP Faizal’s conviction

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said Monday it has decided to withhold the bye-election to a Lok Sabha seat in Lakshadweep after the Kerala High Court suspended the conviction of the MP, P P Mohammad Faizal, that had led to his disqualification.

The EC had on January 18 announced by-polls to vacant assembly and parliamentary seats, including the Lakshadweep constituency. The polls were scheduled for February 27. In a statement on Monday, the EC said the bye-election to the Lakshadweep seat was announced after the MP’s disqualification following his conviction in a case by the Sessions Court, Kavaratti. However, the Kerala High Court suspended the conviction and sentence imposed on him on January 25.

“After considering the matter and having due regard to the Order passed by Hon’ble High Court of Kerala at Ernakulam dated 25th January, 2023, the Election Commission of India has decided to withhold the bye election and to defer the issuance of notification for holding the bye election in Lakshdweep (ST) PC of UT of Lakshadweep,” the ECI said.