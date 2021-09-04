EC announces bypolls in three seats in West Bengal, one in Odisha on Sept 30

The Election Commission of India (EC) Saturday announced that it will hold bye-elections in three seats in West Bengal and one in Odisha on September 30. The counting of votes will be held on October 3.

The three seats in Bengal includes Bhabanipur, from where Mamata Banerjee is expected to fight to continue as Chief Minister. Bhabanipur constituency had fallen vacant after elected MLA of this constituency Shovandev Chattopadhyay had resigned in November 2018.

The three other constituencies are Samshergunj and Jangipur in Bengal and Pipli assembly consituency in Odisha.

The EC has imposed several restrictions on campaigning. “Covid-19 protocol will be maintained during the whole poll process and campaigning by political parties. Indoor campaign should not exceed the 30% capacity and in outdoor campaign, only 50% capacity will be allowed.