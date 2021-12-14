EC begins preparing for assembly elections, to visit Punjab tomorrow

The EC is mandated under law to hold elections at any time within six months before the five-year term of the Lok Sabha or Legislative Assembly expires.

The Election Commission (EC) will be visiting the poll-bound state of Punjab on Wednesday to review poll preparedness in the state. According to EC officials, the dates for visiting other poll-bound states are yet to be finalised.

“The Commission will be going to Chandigarh on the 15th for poll preparedness and review meeting there. The scheduled visits of other states are yet to be finalised,” an EC official said.

It is customary for the Commission to visit poll-bound states ahead of announcing their dates. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Rajiv Kumar are expected to visit the five poll-bound states of Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur.

The current term of the legislative assemblies of Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand are coming to an end in March 2022, while the term of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly is scheduled to end in May.

The polls are usually timed in a way that the new Assembly or Lok Sabha is in place on the day of the dissolution of the outgoing House.

The Commission also held a conference with the Chief Electoral Officers of all states in November. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra asked Chief Electoral Officers (CEO) of all states to ensure “purity” of the electoral rolls, ensure better facilities at all polling booths and hold regular interactions with political parties to redress their grievances.

Chandra also stressed on the significance of effectiveness and visibility of CEOs as they represent the Election Commission in the states. The Commission also held a separate review meeting in November with all the poll-bound states to discuss various matters related to election management ahead of the Assembly elections.