Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

EC bars Telangana Minister from campaigning for 48 hours for MCC violation

The EC had issued Reddy a notice on Saturday over his speech asking voters to support Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao if they wanted certain welfare schemes to continue, or support Prime Minister Narendra Modi if they did not.

telangana ministerTelangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy. (Photo: Jagadish Reddy G/ @jagadishTRS/ Twitter)

The Election Commission on Sunday barred Telangana Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy from campaigning in the Munugode Assembly by-poll for 48 hours after finding him in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The EC had issued Reddy a notice on Saturday over his speech asking voters to support Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao if they wanted certain welfare schemes to continue, or support Prime Minister Narendra Modi if they did not. The EC had received a complaint from BJP leader Kapilavai Dileep Kumar alleging that Reddy had said welfare schemes would be stopped if voters did not vote for the TRS candidate.

In its order on Sunday, the EC said Reddy had responded to the notice saying that he had not made any speech saying that all welfare schemes would be stopped if people did not vote for the candidate. He added that the statement did not come under the definition of “corrupt practices” as mentioned in the Model Code of Conduct.

“After examining the speech and reply of Sh. Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy furnished, the Commission is convinced that the tone and tenor of the speech…is in nature of intimidation of voters and thus is a violation of the aforesaid provisions of Model Code of Conduct,” the EC order said.

The EC barred Reddy from holding public meetings, processions, rallies, road-shows, interviews and public utterances in the media in connection with the November 3 by-poll from Sunday 7pm onwards.

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 07:44:24 pm
