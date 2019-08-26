EC bars JDU from using its election symbol for Jharkhand, Maharashtra polls

The Election Commission has barred Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) from using its poll symbol ‘arrow’ in the upcoming polls in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, due to its resemblance with the bow and arrow symbol of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Shiv Sena.

The EC’s notification came after the JMM moved an application on June 24, requesting not to grant a concession for allotment of ‘arrow’ symbol to JDU in Jharkhand as it may confuse the voters. The EC had earlier allowed JDU to contest polls in the two states using its symbol under the provisions of Para 10 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

“Having considered all aspects of the matter, the Commission has directed that the JD(U) will not be granted concession under Paragraph 10 of the Symbols Order to use their reserved symbol ‘arrow’ for contesting elections in the states of Jharkhand and Maharashtra henceforth,” the EC order issued on August 16 said.

The ‘arrow’ symbol has been reserved by JDU in Bihar and Arunanchal Pradesh while JMM and Shiv Sena have reserved ‘bow and arrow’ symbol in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, respectively.

A similar order was issued by the EC in March this year, when it had ordered that JMM and Shiv Sena cannot use their poll symbol in Bihar.