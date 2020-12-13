EC asks political parties their stand on revising poll spending limit

The panel will take into consideration the increase in number of voters, Cost Inflation Index and seek feedback from political parties before making its recommendation.

The Election Commission (EC) has sought views of recognised national and state political parties on revising the expenditure limit for candidates contesting state and parliamentary elections.

The limit was last revised in 2014. In a letter written on December 7 this year, parties have been requested to send feedback. The letter was written after the poll panel set up a committee to examine the feasibility of enhancing the expenditure ceiling. The panel will take into consideration the increase in number of voters, Cost Inflation Index and seek feedback from political parties before making its recommendation.

