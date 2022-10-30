EC asks BJP candidate to explain fund transfers from family firm

The Election Commission on Sunday asked the BJP candidate for the November 3 Munugode Assembly by-poll, K. Rajagopal Reddy, to give an explanation for the recent transfer of funds from his family-owned company to 23 people and companies located in the constituency.

In its letter to Reddy, the EC said it had received a representation from Telangana Rashthra Samiti general secretary Soma Bharath Kumar alleging the transfer of Rs.5.24 crore from Reddy’s family-owned business, Sushee Infra and Mining Ltd., on October 14, 18 and 19 for the purpose of “voter inducement”.

The EC said if the transfers were indeed done by Reddy or under his direction, by the family-run company it was his duty to ensure that the funds were not used for voter inducement, which is considered a “corrupt practice” under the Model Code of Conduct. The EC asked Reddy to furnish his reply by 4pm on Monday so it could take an “appropriate decision”.