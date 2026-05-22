Elections for 24 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states on June 18

The Election Commission, led by CEC Gyanesh Kumar Election also announced two by-elections — one in Maharashtra and the other in Tamil Nadu. (file)

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday announced elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states on June 18, as well as by-elections to one seat each in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

The 24 seats are set to be vacated in June and July upon the completion of the term of the incumbents, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda from Karnataka.

The seats headed for polls include four in Andhra Pradesh, five in Gujarat, two in Jharkhand, three in Madhya Pradesh, one each in Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, and four in Karnataka.

As per the schedule, the nominations for the polls would be filed from June 1 to June 8. The polling would take place in the respective state assemblies from 9 am to 4pm on June 18, and counting of votes would start from 5 pm.