Poll dates for MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Telangana: Here’s when you will vote, results

Here’s when you will vote and when the results will be out for Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan assembly elections. Here’s when you will vote and when the results will be out for Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan assembly elections.

The Election Commission Saturday announced dates for the Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram Assembly elections. With the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct comes into force in all the states.

The tenure of the 50-member Mizoram House ends on December 15, 2018. Chhattisgarh’s Assembly, comprising 90 members, expires on January 5, 2019. The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly ends on January 7, 2019, and the 200-member Rajasthan House ends on January 20, 2019. Except for Mizoram, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power in the other three states.

EC poll announcement LIVE updates

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: Date of voting, results

Mizoram goes to poll on November 28 and the results will be declared on December 11, the Election Commission has announced.

Date of issue of gazette notification: November 2, 2018

Date of polling: November 28, 2018

Date of counting: December 11, 2018

The Congress had won the 2013 Assembly election after securing 34 seats in the 40-member House. Lal Thanhawala was elected CM of the state.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018: Date of voting, results

Chhattisgarh will vote in two phases and the counting of votes will be done on December 11.

Date of polling: First Phase- November 12, 2018,

Second Phase-November 20, 2018, Date of counting: December 11, 2018

In 2013, the BJP won the Chhattisgarh polls securing 49 seats in the 91-member House. The Congress came a close second with 39 seats. Raman Singh was elected CM.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018: Date of voting, results

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 28 and the counting of votes will be done on December 11, the EC has announced.

Date of issue of gazette notification: November 2, 2018

Date of polling: November 28, 2018

Date of counting: December 11, 2018

In the last assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP had won 166 seats in the House and elected Shivraj Singh Chouhan as CM.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018: Date of voting, results

The Election Commission has said that the people of Rajasthan will vote on December 7 and the results will be out on December 11, 2018.

Date of issue of gazette notification: November 12, 2019

Last date of nomination: November 19, 2018

Scrutiny of nomination: November 20, 2018

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: November 22, 2018

Date of polling: December 7, 2018

Date of counting: December 11, 2018

Telangana Assembly Elections 2018: Date of voting, results

Date of issue of gazette notification: November 12, 2019

Last date of nomination: November 19, 2018

Scrutiny of nomination: November 20, 2018

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: November 22, 2018

Date of polling: December 7, 2018

Date of counting: December 11, 2018

By-polls in Shimoga, Bellary and Mandya in Karnataka to be held on 3rd November. The BJP has 160 seats in the 200-member House in Rajasthan and Vasundhara Raje is serving as the Chief Minister of the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd