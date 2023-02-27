scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
EC announces MLC polls in Andhra, Telangana, Bihar

The EC said the term of office of 10 Members of Legislative Councils (MLCs) – seven in Andhra Pradesh and three in Telangana – was due to end on March 29.

MLC pollsThe elections as well as the bypoll will take place on March 31 and the votes will be counted on April 5. (File)
The Election Commission (EC) on Monday announced MLC polls in 14 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar in March, besides a bypoll in Bihar.

The EC said the term of office of 10 Members of Legislative Councils (MLCs) – seven in Andhra Pradesh and three in Telangana – was due to end on March 29. The election will be held on March 23 and votes will be counted the same day.

The poll panel also announced elections to two graduates’ and two teachers’ constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Council, and one bypoll to a teachers’ constituency. The elections as well as the bypoll will take place on March 31 and the votes will be counted on April 5.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 16:59 IST
