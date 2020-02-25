Elections to 55 Rajya Sabha seats on March 26: EC

The counting of votes will also take place on March 26. (File) The counting of votes will also take place on March 26. (File)

The Election Commission (EC) Tuesday announced elections to 55 Rajya Sabha seats across 17 states on March 26. The counting of votes will also take place the same day.

The 17 states include Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur Rajasthan and Meghalaya.

In Gujarat, the terms of the four seats expire on April 9. While the ruling BJP currently holds three of the four seats, one of them is held by Congress. The three BJP MPs whose term will end include Chunibhai Gohel from Junagadh, Shambhuprasad Tundiya from Ahmedabad and Lalsinh Vadodia from Anand. Madhusudan Mistry is the Congress MP who will retire on April 9.

