Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

EC announces bypoll in Uttar Pradesh’s Khatauli on Dec 5

The announcement came a month after a court in Muzaffarnagar sentenced BJP MLA Vikram Saini and 10 others to two years imprisonment in a case related to the 2013 riots in the district.

BJP MLA Vikram Saini. (File photo)

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that bypoll for the Khatauli Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh will be held on December 5.

The announcement came a month after a court in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh sentenced BJP MLA Vikram Saini and 10 others to two years imprisonment in a case related to the 2013 riots in the district. Government counsel Narendra Sharma said 11 people, including Saini, were convicted under charges relating to rioting, rioting armed with deadly weapons, act endangering life or personal safety of others, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation.

Nearly a month after the court’s verdict related to the 2013 riots, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday declared Saini’s constituency, Khatauli, vacant. The notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat pointed out that the seat would be considered as vacant from October 11 – the day Saini was sentenced to jail.

With the Election Commission’s announcement on Tuesday, bypolls for all vacant seats in 2022 have been covered.

Recently, seven Assembly bypolls were held in six states on November 3. Their results were announced on November 6.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 12:47:12 pm
