EC announces biennial polls on October 16 for 11 Rajya Sabha seats across UP, Uttarakhand

Of the 11 seats, ten (nine from UP and one from Uttarakhand) are due to fall vacant as the terms of the current MPs will expire on November 25. (File image)

The biennial polls for 11 Rajya Sabha seats – 10 from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and one from Uttarakhand – will be held on October 16, the Election Commission (EC) announced on Tuesday.

A bypoll for an Upper House seat from West Bengal will also be held on the day, it said. Of the 11 seats, ten (nine from UP and one from Uttarakhand) are due to fall vacant as the terms of the current MPs will expire on November 25.

Meanwhile, one UP seat is already vacant after BJP MP Dinesh Sharma resigned on September 11 to take charge as Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

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Of the 10 Upper House seats from UP, eight are held by the BJP. Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party hold one seat each. The lone seat in Uttarakhand is that of BJP MP Naresh Bansal.