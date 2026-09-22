EC announces biennial polls on October 16 for 11 Rajya Sabha seats across UP, Uttarakhand

A bypoll for an Upper House seat from West Bengal, left vacant after the resignation of TMC leader Rukmini Malik, will also be held on the day

Written by: Jatin Anand
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 22, 2026 07:45 PM IST
In Gujarat, a bypoll brings a quiet succession war out in the openOf the 11 seats, ten (nine from UP and one from Uttarakhand) are due to fall vacant as the terms of the current MPs will expire on November 25. (File image)
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The biennial polls for 11 Rajya Sabha seats – 10 from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and one from Uttarakhand – will be held on October 16, the Election Commission (EC) announced on Tuesday.

A bypoll for an Upper House seat from West Bengal will also be held on the day, it said. Of the 11 seats, ten (nine from UP and one from Uttarakhand) are due to fall vacant as the terms of the current MPs will expire on November 25.

Meanwhile, one UP seat is already vacant after BJP MP Dinesh Sharma resigned on September 11 to take charge as Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

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Of the 10 Upper House seats from UP, eight are held by the BJP. Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party hold one seat each. The lone seat in Uttarakhand is that of BJP MP Naresh Bansal.

The other UP seats will be vacated by Arun Singh, Geeta alias Chandraprabha, Neeraj Shekhar, Brijlal, Ram Gopal Yadav, Ramji, B L Verma, Seema and Hardeep Singh Puri.

The Bengal seat was left vacant after TMC leader Rukmini Malik tendered her resignation just days after her party’s landslide defeat in the recently-concluded Assembly polls.

Advantage BJP

BJP is not only expected to retain its existing nine Rajya Sabha seats (eight in UP and one in Uttarakhand) in the biennial polls, the party’s 2026 sweep of West Bengal means it will add yet another berth to its solo tally of 116 in the 245-Member House.

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The Samajwadi Party, too, has the numbers to retain its current seat, in addition to claiming another.

With 256 and 101 MLAs, respectively, BJP and SP hold sway in the 403-strong UP Assembly. The remainder of the 398 occupied seats here comprises 40 legislators from NDA constituents such as Apna Dal (S), which has 13, and the RLD (9), in addition to legislators from smaller parties.

However, the BJP and NDA have an edge over the Opposition since a party will require the support of at least 36 MLAs in the Lower HOuse for each Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh.

As of now, the BJP-led NDA has a combined strength of 150 MPs in the 245-Member Upper House. Non-NDA parties account for a little over 100 MPs in the Rajya Sabha.

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There are also fence-sitters among the fold, such as the DMK, the BJD, the YSR and BRS, which account for eight, five, four and five seats, respectively.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jatin Anand
Jatin Anand

Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 17 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism. Expertise High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including: The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls. National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus. Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities. National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements. Academic Credentials: Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions. Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More

 

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