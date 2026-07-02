EC announces 3 Assembly by-polls, including Nitin Nabin’s seat

The Election Commission on Thursday announced by-elections to be held on July 30 for three Assembly constituencies, including the Bihar seat vacated by the resignation of BJP president Nitin Nabin upon his election to the Rajya Sabha in April.
The EC announced by-polls for the Bankipur seat in Bihar, which was held by Nabin; Datia in Madhya Pradesh, which became vacant on the disqualification of Congress MLA Rajendra Bhati upon being convicted in a case; and Manjalpur seat in Gujarat that fell vacant upon the death of BJP MLA Yogeshbahi Narandas Patel.
The nominations for the by-polls would be open from July 6 to July 12; the date for scrutiny of nominations is July 14; and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is July 16, according to the EC’s schedule. Polling would be held on July 30, and the counting of votes on August 3.
Nabin took charge as the BJP president in January this year, succeeding Health Minister J.P. Nadda who had been the party president since 2020. Nabin is a five-time MLA and former Minister in the Bihar government. He was elected to his first time in the Rajya Sabha in April.