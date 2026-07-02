EC announces 3 Assembly by-polls, including Nitin Nabin’s seat

The Election Commission has announced Assembly bypolls for three seats in Bihar, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh on July 30, with counting of votes scheduled for August 3.(Representational Image)

The Election Commission on Thursday announced by-elections to be held on July 30 for three Assembly constituencies, including the Bihar seat vacated by the resignation of BJP president Nitin Nabin upon his election to the Rajya Sabha in April.

The EC announced by-polls for the Bankipur seat in Bihar, which was held by Nabin; Datia in Madhya Pradesh, which became vacant on the disqualification of Congress MLA Rajendra Bhati upon being convicted in a case; and Manjalpur seat in Gujarat that fell vacant upon the death of BJP MLA Yogeshbahi Narandas Patel.

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The nominations for the by-polls would be open from July 6 to July 12; the date for scrutiny of nominations is July 14; and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is July 16, according to the EC’s schedule. Polling would be held on July 30, and the counting of votes on August 3.