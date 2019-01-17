EC acts against ‘fake news’ on LS poll schedule, asks Delhi police to probe

In what is probably the first instance of the Election Commission (EC) acting against fake news, the poll watchdog has asked the police to investigate a purported news item on Lok Sabha election dates circulating on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp.

Advertising

The Commission ordered its Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Delhi Thursday to request the police “to take immediate necessary action against unknown persons and entities” responsible for the said fake news. Charanjit Singh, an officer in the Delhi CEO office, subsequently wrote to the special commissioner of police heading the special cell and technology cell of Delhi Police.

The news item in question, which gained traction on social media on January 15, claims that Lok Sabha polls will start on April 7 and end on May 17. The said item then goes on to list poll dates for each of the states. Although the Commission denied the news, it, in an unprecedented move, went ahead and lodged a complaint with the police to set an example, said sources.

“The publication of such fake news is causing severe confusion to the public thereby creating public nuisance and mischief,” states the letter written by Singh Thursday.

Advertising

EC’s preparation for Lok Sabha elections is in full swing. Last week, it held a conference with all its state CEOs to take stock of their preparation. On Wednesday, it wrote to all CEOs and state chief secretaries to ensure that “officers directly connected with conduct of elections in an election going State/UT are not posted in their home districts or places where they have served for considerably long period”.