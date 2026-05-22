Ebola watch: Government defers Africa & big cat summits, alerts airports

With the World Health Organization declaring a new Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda “a public health emergency of international concern”, the government Thursday issued an advisory for travellers from “high risk countries” entering India. It also announced the postponement of the India-Africa Forum Summit and the first International Big Cat Alliance Summit which were to be held in New Delhi in the coming weeks.

In a joint statement with the African Union, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that after consultations on the “evolving health situation in parts of Africa”, the two sides agreed “it would be advisable to convene the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit at a later date”.

“New dates for the Summit and its associated meetings will be finalised through mutual consultations and communicated in due course,” the statement said.

Medical staff prepare to disinfect the Ebola treatment center following a fire at the facility in Rwampara, Congo, Thursday, May 21, 2026. (AP Photo) Medical staff prepare to disinfect the Ebola treatment center following a fire at the facility in Rwampara, Congo, Thursday, May 21, 2026. (AP Photo)

India was slated to host the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-IV) on May 28-31 in New Delhi in collaboration with the African Union Commission, bringing together leaders from across the African continent to strengthen the India-Africa partnership, and lay out a roadmap for deeper cooperation across diverse sectors.

The two sides, the statement said, “reaffirmed the importance of continued cooperation in strengthening public health preparedness and response capacities across the continent, including through support to Africa CDC and relevant national institutions”.

“⁠India reaffirmed its solidarity with the peoples and Governments of Africa and expressed its readiness to contribute to Africa CDC-led efforts aimed at addressing the evolving health situation, in line with the shared commitment to an Africa-led response,” it stated.

Meanwhile, the first International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit, which was scheduled to be held in New Delhi on June 1-2, has also been postponed. The IBCA Summit was being held in conjunction with IAFS-IV as several African countries host big cats and are important partners in global efforts towards their conservation, ecological sustainability and biodiversity protection.

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“Following the decision, taken in consultation with the chairpersons of the African Union and the African Union Commission, to convene the India-Africa Forum Summit at a later date, it has been decided that the First IBCA Summit, too, will be convened at a later date in order to ensure broad and active participation from all range countries, including African countries,” the Environment Ministry said in a statement. The new dates will be announced in due course, following consultations with participating countries and stakeholders, it said.

The postponement of the summits was announced the day the Directorate General of Health Services, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, issued an advisory on Ebola for travellers from “high risk countries” entering Indian ports and airports, and sought their cooperation in health screening.

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Passengers travelling from or transiting through the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan and experiencing symptoms such as fever, weakness or fatigue, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, unexplained bleeding and sore throat have been asked to report to the airport health officer or the health desk before going for immigration clearance.

According to the advisory, any person with a history of direct contact with blood or body fluids of a person confirmed or suspected to have Ebola should reach out to the health authorities at the port of entry.

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It also said that any person developing these symptoms within 21 days of arrival should immediately seek medical care and inform healthcare authorities about their travel history.

These measures have been taken as a matter of precaution. There is no Ebola case in the country as of date.