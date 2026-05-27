Woman returning from Uganda quarantined in Bengaluru after suspected Ebola symptoms

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A woman, who recently returned from Uganda, has sparked an Ebola infection scare in India. The woman was quarantined at a Bengaluru hospital after she displayed Ebola-like symptoms, news agency Reuters reports.
The woman has been kept in isolation at the state-run Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Bengaluru for observation and further evaluation. She reported mild symptoms of body ache after returning from Uganda.
“The individual is otherwise in a healthy condition till now apart from mild body ache. A sample has been collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology for laboratory testing. Test results are awaited,” the EDH said.
The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare is coordinating with state authorities and closely monitoring the situation. All necessary public health protocols are being followed in accordance with WHO guidelines, the EDH said.
At present, no case of Ebola virus disease has been confirmed in India.
(This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.)
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