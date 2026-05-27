Woman returning from Uganda quarantined in Bengaluru after suspected Ebola symptoms

The woman was sent to quarantine at a government facility after she reported mild Ebola symptoms. Her samples have been sent for testing. (Representative image: Unsplash@eine_eric)

A ⁠woman, who recently returned from ​Uganda, has sparked an Ebola infection scare in India. The woman was ​quarantined ⁠at a Bengaluru hospital ⁠after ‌she displayed ​Ebola-like symptoms, news agency Reuters reports.

The woman has been kept in isolation at the state-run Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Bengaluru for observation and further evaluation. She reported mild symptoms of body ache after returning from Uganda.

“The individual is otherwise in a healthy condition till now apart from mild body ache. A sample has been collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology for laboratory testing. Test results are awaited,” the EDH said.