Ebola scare in Kerala: Woman who travelled from South Sudan hospitalised with symptoms

A 52-year-old woman from Kerala, who recently travelled from South Sudan, has been admitted to the Medical College Hospital in Kottayam with suspected symptoms of Ebola.

Officials at the medical college said the patient displayed symptoms of Ebola and had a travel history that included Sudan. “Samples have been collected and dispatched for laboratory investigation. We are awaiting the test reports for final confirmation,” an official said.

The woman, who was first treated at a private hospital in Kottayam district’s Pala, was moved to the government medical college on Wednesday night. She had developed a fever, headache, muscle pain and a sore throat.