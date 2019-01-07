Eating soil is good for health, says ICAR scientist

Toggle Menu
Dr Ashok K Patra gave the example of a mythological story where Lord Krishna ate soil as a child. “His mother asked him to open his mouth. When he opened his mouth, she saw the entire universe inside.” 

Eating soil is good for health, provided that its quality must be of high level, an agricultural scientist said during a plenary session during the ongoing 106th Indian Science Congress in Phagwara. Dr Ashok K Patra, Director ICAR, Indian Institute of Soil Science, Bhopal, said, “We get minerals, iron and zinc from soil only. If soil is healthy, it can be even eaten directly.”

Dr Patra added that several civilizations of the world had got finished because of the decline in the soil quality.

