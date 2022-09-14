Eating non-veg not a taboo but avoid beef: RSS intellectual wing head

Non-vegetarian food is not a taboo and cannot be banned in the country but beef should be avoided, senior RSS functionary J Nanda Kumar said on Wednesday.

However, Kumar, head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) intellectual wing Pragya Pravha, added that this was his personal opinion and not of the Sangh.

The RSS functionary faced queries on the issue as he announced that his organisation and several other Sangh affiliates are organising a three-day conclave of intellectuals titled ‘Lokmanthan’ from September 20 in Guwahati to “celebrate the country’s diversity”.

Addressing a press conference here, Kumar said the event will be inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar there will be special emphasis on the culture of Northeastern states.

“Some inimical forces are running a sinister campaign against the unity of the country. With the conclave, we want to celebrate our diversity to strengthen our unity,” Kumar said.

Asked about the various food habits prevalant in the country as the Sangh and other saffron outfits are accused by critics of imposing their choices on people, Kumar said, “Non-veg food is not a taboo and it cannot be banned.” At the same time, he added that this was his personal opinion and not of Sangh.

“Common people eat non-veg food items. You cannot say it is banned in India. As per the climate conditions and geographic locations, people do eat such food,” Kumar told PTI.

He said people in coastal areas and the Northeastern states eat non-veg and it is a “staple diet” for common people there.

On beef, he maintained that there are both compelling scientific and customary reasons that it should be avoided.

Talking about the conclave, Kumar said its valedictory session will be addressed by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.