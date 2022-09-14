scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Eating non-veg not a taboo but avoid beef: RSS intellectual wing head

"Common people eat non-veg food items. You cannot say it is banned in India. As per the climate conditions and geographic locations, people do eat such food," Kumar told PTI.

On beef, he maintained that there are both compelling scientific and customary reasons that it should be avoided. (Express photo)

Non-vegetarian food is not a taboo and cannot be banned in the country but beef should be avoided, senior RSS functionary J Nanda Kumar said on Wednesday.

However, Kumar, head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) intellectual wing Pragya Pravha, added that this was his personal opinion and not of the Sangh.

The RSS functionary faced queries on the issue as he announced that his organisation and several other Sangh affiliates are organising a three-day conclave of intellectuals titled ‘Lokmanthan’ from September 20 in Guwahati to “celebrate the country’s diversity”.

Addressing a press conference here, Kumar said the event will be inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar there will be special emphasis on the culture of Northeastern states.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD stylePremium
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD style
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra

“Some inimical forces are running a sinister campaign against the unity of the country. With the conclave, we want to celebrate our diversity to strengthen our unity,” Kumar said.

Asked about the various food habits prevalant in the country as the Sangh and other saffron outfits are accused by critics of imposing their choices on people, Kumar said, “Non-veg food is not a taboo and it cannot be banned.” At the same time, he added that this was his personal opinion and not of Sangh.

“Common people eat non-veg food items. You cannot say it is banned in India. As per the climate conditions and geographic locations, people do eat such food,” Kumar told PTI.

Advertisement

He said people in coastal areas and the Northeastern states eat non-veg and it is a “staple diet” for common people there.

On beef, he maintained that there are both compelling scientific and customary reasons that it should be avoided.
Talking about the conclave, Kumar said its valedictory session will be addressed by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 07:34:49 pm
Next Story

Robin Uthappa announces retirement from all forms of Indian cricket

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement