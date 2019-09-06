Eat Right India campaign to pitch for healthy food

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday unveiled the Eat Right India campaign, which he said would take the message of healthy food choices “up to the panchayat level”.

Advertising

“It is not just about cost of food, a packet of chips is not the only cheap food available, there are healthier options available for Rs 5… When a kid understands the problems of a packet of chips, he will make the right choice. That is what we are aiming at,” Dr Vardhan said.

He did not reply to a question about how the government would address the problem of unhealthy food choices usually being cheaper.

The initiative is being helmed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and the ministry has enlisted cricketer Virat Kohli, actor Rajkummar Rao and actor Sakshi Tanwar to spread the message. The campaign, with its new logo and tagline ‘Sahi Bhojan. Behtar Jeevan’ was released by the health minister at an event on the sidelines of the five-day ‘72nd Session of the WHO Regional Committee for South-East Asia’.