Eastern Railway plans platform upgrade at Howrah station for 22-24 coach trains

Howrah railway station platform:Eastern Railway (ER) has planned to upgrade platforms at Howrah station to accommodate 22-24 coach Mail and Express trains. The zonal railway has already completed upgradation work at platforms 14 and 15. Platform number 14 has been extended to 581 metres, enabling it to handle full-length 22 to 24 coach trains. Meanwhile, platform number 15 has been extended from 312 metres to 591 metres.
With an investment of Rs 3 crore, platform number 24 has been extended to 635 metres. Meanwhile, platform number 16 has been renovated under a Rs 15 crore project, ensuring that even 12-coach trains are accommodated with modern facilities.
According to Shibram Majhi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of ER, plans are underway to extend platform numbers 10, 11, 12, and 13 to lengths of 542, 591 and 547 metres, respectively. He said the move is aimed at ensuring that no passenger is left behind in the rush of progress.
The CPRO added that soon platform numbers 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15 will be ready to handle 22-coach LHB trains, making travel smoother and safer than ever before.
The railway official added that two new Executive Lounges have been developed in both the old and new complexes. He also said that two new lifts have been installed at the Upper Class Waiting Hall at a cost of Rs 3 crore, making it easier for Divyangjan and elderly passengers to access the facilities comfortably.
Howrah railway station expansion
Being one of the oldest and largest railway stations in the country, the history of Howrah station in West Bengal, dates back to 1854. This 173-year-old railway station underwent expansion multiple times to meet the rising demand. Recently, the national transporter decided that the train originating capacity of major stations needs to be doubled from the current level over the next five years.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More