Eastern Railway plans platform upgrade at Howrah station for 22-24 coach trains

Howrah railway station platform: Eastern Railway (ER) has planned to upgrade platforms at Howrah station to accommodate 22-24 coach Mail and Express trains. The zonal railway has already completed upgradation work at platforms 14 and 15. Platform number 14 has been extended to 581 metres, enabling it to handle full-length 22 to 24 coach trains. Meanwhile, platform number 15 has been extended from 312 metres to 591 metres.

With an investment of Rs 3 crore, platform number 24 has been extended to 635 metres. Meanwhile, platform number 16 has been renovated under a Rs 15 crore project, ensuring that even 12-coach trains are accommodated with modern facilities.

According to Shibram Majhi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of ER, plans are underway to extend platform numbers 10, 11, 12, and 13 to lengths of 542, 591 and 547 metres, respectively. He said the move is aimed at ensuring that no passenger is left behind in the rush of progress.