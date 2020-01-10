Eastern Express Highway to become signal-free by December end: MMRDA

MMRDA chief R A Rejeev (centre) with additional commissioners Sanjay Khandare and Sonia Sethi on Thursday. (Express Photo) MMRDA chief R A Rejeev (centre) with additional commissioners Sanjay Khandare and Sonia Sethi on Thursday. (Express Photo)

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Thursday said it was planning to make Eastern Express Highway signal-free by the end of December and work for the same would start before this year’s monsoon.

A planning engineer said on WEH, when traffic moves towards Dahisar, right turns on the junction become extremely dangerous. “We are planning to construct elevated flyovers that will separate right turns and U-turns on the highway. To make the Detailed Project Report for the same, the authority has floated a global tender to appoint a consultant. Before monsoon arrives in the city, work on the flyover will start near Terminal-2 of Mumbai international airport,” said S C Deshpande, chief town planner.

The MMRDA also said it was aiming to complete two Metro lines — between D N Nagar and Dahisar and Dahisar East and Andheri East — by December 2020. MMRDA said two lines will reduce vehicular traffic from Link Road and Western Express Highway by 30 per cent.

“We have started the construction work for around 139 km of Metro corridors. In 2020, we aim to expand the Metro rail network to 180 kilometre, MMRDA chief R A Rejeev said at a press conference Thursday held to highlight the achievements of 2019 and the authority’s plans for 2020.

“Everyone keeps talking about Metro lines of Delhi, which is nearly 337 km. It took them nearly 15 years to complete the network but the same length of Metro network in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region will be completed by 2026. Currently, 14 corridors are planned in the city and MMR. Of those, two lines will become operational in December-2020…,” MMRDA Additional Commissioner Sonia Sethi said,

The MMRDA will construct a flyover at Kalanagar junction, which will connect the family court in BKC with WEH near Bandra-Worli sea link. The flyover will be opened for public in March.

