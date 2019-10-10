East Midnapore: Three held for murder of TMC leader

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Trinamool Congress leader in East Midnapore district.

Advertising

On Monday night, six bike-borne miscreants shot dead Kurban Ali Shahar, Trinamool Congress’s Panchayat Samiti vice-president of Pashkura area, from a point-blank range at his block office.

According to police, the miscreants hurled bombs while fleeing from the spot.

“We have started an investigation into the case and three people have been arrested in this connection,” said a senior police officer of East Midnapore district on Wednesday.

Advertising

The officer, however, did not share the antecedents of those arrested.

The ruling TMC accused the BJP of Shahar’s murder.

State Transport Minister and TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari said, “Family members of Shahar believe that the BJP is behind his murder. The BJP wants to threaten local people by killing Shahar who was a popular leader of Panskura area and was very active in our party. We want strong actions against those who have killed him.”

The BJP, however, denied the allegations. “These allegations against the BJP are politically motivated and baseless. The killing of Shahar is an outcome of factional feud within TMC,” BJP district president Manas Roy told reporters.