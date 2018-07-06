East Coast Railway builds six limited height subways in less than five hours

The six subways have been launched simultaneously in Sambalpur Division and completed in a single block of four and half hours on July 5. (File photo) The six subways have been launched simultaneously in Sambalpur Division and completed in a single block of four and half hours on July 5. (File photo)

The East Coast Railway has created a record of sorts by building six limited height subways (LHS) in less than five hours, according to Divisional Railway Manager of Sambalpur. With this, all unmanned level crossings over Sambalpur Division have been eliminated, he said on Friday.

“The six subways have been launched simultaneously in Sambalpur Division and completed in a single block of four and half hours on July 5,” claimed Dr Jaydeep Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, East Coast Railway, Sambalpur

In view of the building of six LHSs, seven LC gates will be completely closed in Bhawanipatna-Lanjigarh Road Section of Kalahandi area of Odisha.

Launching of six LHSs in Sambalpur Division is a first of its kind not only in East Coast Railway but also in the entire Indian Railways.

“This was done in spite of the tremendous challenges involved in launching six LHSs in one go and despite the unfavourable monsoon weather conditions…This has set up a new milestone in the history of Indian Railways,” the DRM said.

