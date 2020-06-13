In a first, Patna-Delhi train offers ‘life-saving’ kit to passengers on board

It included of late commonplace items including hand sanitisers, medicines for fever, analgesic tablets, things to aid cuts and bruises among others. (File Photo) It included of late commonplace items including hand sanitisers, medicines for fever, analgesic tablets, things to aid cuts and bruises among others. (File Photo)

The Rajdhani-like train, that left for Delhi from Patna on Saturday, had a new provision of a ‘life saving’ kit — a box containing common diagnostic equipment and medicines — for passengers to turn to if the need arose during journey.

From oximeter, glucometer, blood-pressure measuring machine and thermometer to medicines for asthma attack, fever, diarrhea, diabetes, hypertension, gastric issues and others, it had all the necessary items that a medical kit should comprise of. It included of late commonplace items including hand sanitisers, medicines for fever, analgesic tablets, things to aid cuts and bruises among others. The kit also had a stethoscope.

The East Central Railway’s Danapur Division, in association with Rotary Club, has decided to get this facility provided on all the long distance trains, in which its staff travel end to end.

“This will help us attend to passengers in need, especially at what is called the golden hour. Also, if a passenger has a prescription, he can obtain certain medicine from this, if needed,” said Sunil Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager, Danapur. “Also, in the prevailing situation, getting medical help en-route can be a challenge even if the train is stopped.” Officials said the kit will be kept with the train supervisor and it will be announced multiple times in the train that such a facility is available.

There is plan to proliferate the facility on more trains.

