scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 03, 2020
Top news

East Bengal gets investor, CM pitches for ISL entry

In an announcement at the state secretariat Nabanna in Howrah, Mamata, who was instrumental in finalising the joint venture, said with the sponsorship, the club had become "self-sufficient to complete the formalities" for ISL, the top football competition in the country.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: September 3, 2020 5:32:33 am
Mamata Banerjee, east bengal football, east bengal investor, Indian Super League, indian express newsChief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets East Bengal officials at Nabanna in Howrah on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

East Bengal finally found an investor in Kolkata-based Shree Cement company as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rooted for the century-old football club to be included in the Indian Super League this season.

In an announcement at the state secretariat Nabanna in Howrah, Mamata, who was instrumental in finalising the joint venture, said with the sponsorship, the club had become “self-sufficient to complete the formalities” for ISL, the top football competition in the country.

“No one is ready to spend in this pandemic situation. But Shree Cement have come forward and finalised the negotiation. It gives a different level of joy and satisfaction,” she said. The 2020-21 ISL season will be held at three venues in Goa in November.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Banerjee said she had spoken with President of All India Football Federation Praful Patel to allow the East Bengal’s entry.

The club’s arch rivals Muhan Bagan, after its merger with ATK, will debut in this ISL season.

East Bengal’s turbulent ride for a new investor began after former investor Quess parted ways with the club at the end of last season’s I-League The club’s talks with Sanjiv Goenka’s ATK and Singapore-based USEL fell through.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 02: Latest News

Advertisement