East Bengal gets investor, CM pitches for ISL entry

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets East Bengal officials at Nabanna in Howrah on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

East Bengal finally found an investor in Kolkata-based Shree Cement company as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rooted for the century-old football club to be included in the Indian Super League this season.

In an announcement at the state secretariat Nabanna in Howrah, Mamata, who was instrumental in finalising the joint venture, said with the sponsorship, the club had become “self-sufficient to complete the formalities” for ISL, the top football competition in the country.

“No one is ready to spend in this pandemic situation. But Shree Cement have come forward and finalised the negotiation. It gives a different level of joy and satisfaction,” she said. The 2020-21 ISL season will be held at three venues in Goa in November.

Banerjee said she had spoken with President of All India Football Federation Praful Patel to allow the East Bengal’s entry.

The club’s arch rivals Muhan Bagan, after its merger with ATK, will debut in this ISL season.

East Bengal’s turbulent ride for a new investor began after former investor Quess parted ways with the club at the end of last season’s I-League The club’s talks with Sanjiv Goenka’s ATK and Singapore-based USEL fell through.

