Thursday, April 16, 2020
Easing lockdown from April 20: UP Govt lists 11 ‘continuous process industries’

The guidelines made it clear that transportation of raw material for these industries, as well as necessary maintenance services, would be allowed.

TO DISPEL confusion regarding “continuous process industries”, units of which would be allowed to operate with certain conditions in the state from April 20, Chief Secretary R K Tiwari issued detailed guidelines to all the commissioners and district magistrates about the 11 industries under the bracket in the state. These include steel, refineries, cement, chemical, foundries, fertilizers, cloths except apparel, paper, tyre, common effluent treatment plants and sugar mills.

These units would be allowed to operate with the laid down conditions. These conditions include that in the first phase, these units would be allowed to operate with minimum workforce required, which should not be more than 50 per cent of the existing workforce. Exemptions will be made only to units and not the main office or administrative offices.

Staff of such units will have permission to move in the hotspot regions. The units would have to make arrangements for proper screening of staff and sanitisation of the premises.

They will also have to maintain social distancing at work. The order also warned that if it is found that units are not following the guidelines, they could be shut down.The units have also been asked to conduct random RT-PCR tests before starting operations to check if there no infection in circulation of a minimum of five employees and maximum of 10.

