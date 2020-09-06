Ease of doing business: HP jumps 9 places, now in top 10

The CM said that industrialists willing to invest in the state were being provided all approvals at the earliest without any hindrance.

Himachal Pradesh jumped nine places to secure the seventh position in the state rankings for the implementation of ‘Ease of Doing Business Reforms Action Plan’ for the year 2019 released by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday. The state was ranked 16th in the previous ranking.

“This has been made possible due to reforms brought by the state government such as according online approval for Section 118 cases, reforms in labour laws, strengthening the single window system, effective use of CM Helpline 1100, easy availability of land for potential entrepreneurs etc,” said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

He said that industrialists willing to invest in the state were being provided all approvals at the earliest without any hindrance. “I hope now the state will make more efforts in this direction in the future to be among the top three ranked states in the next assessment,” he said.

He added that with this achievement, Himachal can make its claim of getting a bulk drug park for the state under a Central scheme.

Industries Minister Bikram Singh said, “The state has undertaken various historic steps to facilitate entrepreneurs to invest here and make Himachal Pradesh a favourite destination for investment. Due to implementation of ease of doing business in Himachal Pradesh, there has been a reduction of footfall in government offices and the system has become more transparent as it is now totally online right from application submission to downloading the final approval. It also saves time and money of the investors,” he said.

To attract investment into the state, the HP government had organised a global investors’ meet in Dharamshala in November last year, following which investors had signed more than 700 MoUs to the tune of nearly Rs 97,000 crore with the state government. As many as 240 of these MoUs worth Rs 13,656 crore were “grounded” within the next two months, the CM had earlier said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.