‘Ease of doing business’ rankings: UP credits ‘Nivesh Mitra’ platform for its success

According to the report, UP implemented 186 of the 187 reforms suggested by the Centre’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). (Representational)

After the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry placed Uttar Pradesh second on its “ease of doing business” rankings on Saturday, the state Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department said its “Nivesh Mitra” online platform for entrepreneurs was instrumental in its success.

“This year’s exercise was completely based on ‘user feedback’. Therefore, attaining the second rank across the country indicates that entrepreneurs have been receiving the true benefits of these implemented reforms by the state government under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,” the department said in a statement.

The annual rankings were published in the central ministry’s State Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) assessment report for 2019. Uttar Pradesh jumped up from the 12th position in the BRAP 2017-’18 report, leaving behind several leading states such as Gujarat, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

According to the report, UP implemented 186 of the 187 reforms suggested by the Centre’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

“The reforms were spread across several reform areas such as labour regulation, online single-window, access to information and transparency, land administration,construction permit, commercial disputes, inspection enablers etc,” the state government added.

The Adityanath administration credited the successful implementation of the “Nivesh Mitra” single-window portal, which was set up to facilitate online licence applications from entrepreneurs and the payment of fees, for its improved performance.

“In two years, Nivesh Mitra received around 2,29,936 No-Objection Certificate (NoC) applications, out of which Nivesh Mitra has already disposed-off 94 per cent applications to grant NOC/licenses to entrepreneurs,” the statement added.

The department quoted Additional Chief Secretary (Infrastructure and Industrial Development) Alok Kumar, as saying, “Maximum approval of BRAP-19 reforms and higher user feedback satisfaction record on Nivesh Mitra portal have played a critical role in achieving this remarkable milestone for Uttar Pradesh. Initiatives like monthly ranking of all 75 districts on EoDB parameters shall further pave a path in attaining many more heights for UP towards creating a conducive business environment.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd