Maharashtra: Ease of doing business policy for hospitality sector gets Cabinet nod

THE STATE Cabinet on Wednesday approved ease of doing business policy for the hospitality sector. The new policy reduces the number of licences required to 10 from the existing 70 to start a new business in the state and seeks to boost the hospitality industry by attracting investment and increasing employment opportunities.

State Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said the “move was being long-discussed and overdue. However, the Maha Vikas Aghadi Cabinet put it into motion for approval”.

While 70 permissions were required previously for doing business, sources in the Tourism department said, now only 10 licenses will be required, and instead of obtaining 15 no objections certificates (NOCs) from seven departments, now only nine self-certifications will be required for the hospitality sector. The new policy will also bring down the number of application forms from 70 to eight, sources said.

Under the policy, the validity of all licenses, with no fixed time limit by law, will be five years from the date of issuance. The tourism department will also handle the single window system to issue licences for the hospitality sector to facilitate business.

The state Cabinet also approved the revised expenditure of Rs 523 crore for the Navtejaswini project, which will be funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). The previous government had approved the scheme, aimed at improving the standard of living and entrepreneurship skills of rural women, in 2018 to implement it in six years.

“The state government will be making efforts to lift about 10 lakh families out of poverty permanently through this project,” Yashomati Thakur, state Minister for Women and Child Development said.

Through this project, Thakur said, emphasis will be given on providing personal loans to women and bank linkages to self-help groups. Efforts will be made to bring them into the banking system, she added.

