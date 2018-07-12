Ease of doing business: Maharashtra ranking slips, govt says will introspect

A day after the annual ease of doing business rankings were released by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), which showed Maharashtra has slipped to 13th position from 10 last year, the government said it would carry out an assessment to identify areas which need to be improved. “It is a fact that we have slipped in the rankings and will carry out introspection for improving the ranking next year. We will find out the reforms that need to be taken up at the administrative level,” said a senior official from the Industries department.

The official said the government would also attempt to create more awareness on reforms undertaken. “One of the major factors for slipping in the rankings was the feedback given by industry users. Since Maharashtra is a highly industrialised state, it can’t be compared with others states like Kolkata or Jharkhand. There are high expectations of industry users from Maharashtra that impacted our ranking,” the official said.

The assessment under the Business Reform Action Plan, popularly known as ease of doing business, was based on a combined score consisting of “reform evidence score” and the “feedback score” from the actual users. In the rankings, Maharashtra was ranked at 13th position with 92.17 per cent. While the state received 97.29 per cent in “reform evidence score”, it got only 50.29 per cent in the “feedback score”.

Meanwhile, the Congress attacked the BJP-led government stating that the rankings had exposed the BJP’s false claims about investment in the state. “The crores spent on advertisement and events such as Make in Maharashtra and Magnetic Maharashtra have caused huge losses to the state. Where the figures about the investment of Rs 8 lakh crore and Rs 16 lakh crores have gone?” asked Sachin Sawant, spokesperson and general secretary of the Maharashtra Congress.

