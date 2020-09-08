Ease of doing business in UP: Better law and order behind the leap, say police

To support their claim, the UP police have provided data showing a 0.99 per cent decrease in total cases under the IPC sections registered this year when compared to 2019.

TWO DAYS after Uttar Pradesh secured the second rank in Ease of Doing Business for 2018-2019, confirming a 10-place jump from the year before, the UP Police on Monday claimed that it was a result of a better law and order situation in the state.

According to Additional DG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar, a lot of work has been done on the law and order front, which is evident from the decreasing graph of criminal cases in comparison to the past four years and that has created a better business environment in the state, he added.

In the government assessment released on Saturday, UP Pradesh broke into the top ranks of states that have become better destinations to do business in 2019, jumping 10 positions to displace Telangana as the second-best performer.

To support their claim, the UP police have provided data showing a 0.99 per cent decrease in total cases under the IPC sections registered this year when compared to 2019.

Of these, 43 cases of dacoity have been registered till August 31 this year showing a 41.10 percent decrease (73 cases in 2019) since last year. For loot, there have been 848 cases this year against 1473 in 2019, 2119 in 2018 and 2656 in 2017. There have been 2,188 cases of murder in 2020, which is a 7.09 percent decrease from the previous year.

A similar pattern is there in rape cases as the 1312 cases registered this year shows a decrease of 28.42 percent from last year.

ADG Prashant Kumar said as the year 2020 is yet to be over, the comparative data is of the corresponding period of January 1 to August 31 from 2017 to the current year.

Kumar added that the state police is also running a “continuous campaign against the mafias” and as a result all the 25 persons who were identified as mafias are now in jail and their collective property worth around Rs 154 crore was seized under the Gangster Act. Also, 125 criminals have died and 2,515 criminals have been injured in police encounters over the past three years. The data shows preventive action, action has been taken against 19,098 persons till August 31 under the Goonda Act, and against 2510 under the Gangster Act while 121 have been booked under the National Security Act.

“The state police also faced several challenges in form of the Defence Expo 2020, the Prayagraj Kumbhh mela of 2019, the Pravasi Bhartiya Sammelan, Lok Sabha elections last year, Investor’s Summit, the Covid pandemic and the Supreme Court decision on the sensitive Ayodhya matter and these (challenges) were dealt with successfully,” said Kumar.

He claimed that the UP Police also took several steps for the convenience of citizens, including renewed start of the Emergency 112 service, start of e-court, e-file and e-challan.

This was in addition to steps taken for women empowerment and safety, said Kumar.

