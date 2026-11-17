Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early s... Read More
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From making homes in slum settlements cooler during extreme heat to getting auto-rickshaws to switch to electric power, two Indian initiatives are among 15 finalists competing for this year’s Earthshot Prize, which is being held in India for the first time.
On Tuesday morning, Britain’s Prince William, who founded the awards, drove an electric three-wheeler made by one of the two, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, in Bandra with his wife Kate, as the couple met the finalists.
The awards will be presented on Tuesday evening. Five winners will be selected across categories covering climate change, air pollution, waste reduction, ocean protection and nature restoration, and each will receive £1 million. The event is expected to bring together around 5,000 guests.
Prince William, who arrived in Mumbai on Monday, said India had produced more Earthshot winners and finalists than any other country. The two Indian entries in the running this year are Mahila Housing Trust, shortlisted in the Fix Our Climate category, and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, a finalist in the Clean Our Air category.
Mahila Housing Trust has been recognised for helping vulnerable communities cope with extreme heat through reflective roofs and heat insurance. Mahindra Last Mile Mobility has been shortlisted for building a business model to accelerate the adoption of electric three-wheelers.
For Mahila Housing Trust, the work began in Ahmedabad in 1994, when it focused on improving civic amenities in slum settlements, particularly for women working in the informal sector.
“Our initial work was concentrated on access to water, sanitation, better housing, sewerage network, storm water drains as well as individual toilets way before the Swachh Bharat Mission. In 1996, we started the Slum Networking Project with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, which covered large sections of slums,” said Bijal Brahmbhatt, the organisation’s executive director.
By 2015, the organisation had expanded its work to several Indian cities and begun addressing the impact of extreme heat on women.
Its interventions include applying solar-reflective paint on tin roofs in slum settlements, which helps reduce indoor temperatures by up to five degrees. The initiative has benefited up to 36,500 families.
Its heat insurance programme has reached 49,000 women. Under it, a woman receives a fixed payout when the temperature in her city crosses a set threshold, to make up for income lost on days too hot to work.
Brahmbhatt told The Indian Express the work had helped with heat stress, domestic violence and menstrual hygiene.
The second Indian finalist, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, is focusing on replacing conventional three-wheelers with electric vehicles. The company sold more than one lakh electric vehicles in the last year and estimates that its operations have helped avoid over 1.80 lakh metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.
The company says switching to electric three-wheelers can increase drivers’ take-home earnings by 25-30 per cent by reducing fuel and operating costs, while allowing vehicles to cover longer distances.
“By making electric mobility a better economic choice for drivers and entrepreneurs, we are creating an impact that is both sustainable and scalable,” said Suman Mishra, managing director and CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility.