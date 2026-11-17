From making homes in slum settlements cooler during extreme heat to getting auto-rickshaws to switch to electric power, two Indian initiatives are among 15 finalists competing for this year’s Earthshot Prize, which is being held in India for the first time.

On Tuesday morning, Britain’s Prince William, who founded the awards, drove an electric three-wheeler made by one of the two, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, in Bandra with his wife Kate, as the couple met the finalists.

The awards will be presented on Tuesday evening. Five winners will be selected across categories covering climate change, air pollution, waste reduction, ocean protection and nature restoration, and each will receive £1 million. The event is expected to bring together around 5,000 guests.