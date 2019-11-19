Earthquake with magnitude 5.3 hits Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi

Earthquake in Delhi NCR Today: A magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolted Nepal Tuesday and its tremors were felt in parts of Delhi. The quake struck at 7:00 pm (IST) and hit a depth of 14 km. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

A high-intensity earthquake measuring 7.8 on Richter struck Nepal in April 2015, claiming lives of almost 9,000 people and leaving over 20,000 people injured.

Since then Nepal has witnessed more than 400 aftershocks of magnitude 4 or more. Historical data from the US Geological Survey shows only one ‘Great Earthquake’ of magnitude 8 or greater on the Richter scale takes place anywhere in the world every year.

